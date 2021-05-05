Arihara (finger) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The 28-year-old was pushed back from Wednesday's scheduled start after receiving an injection to his right middle finger, but he's now scheduled for a bullpen session and could start Saturday if all goes well. Arihara was able to throw without any pain Tuesday, and he'll likely push things harder during the bullpen session.
