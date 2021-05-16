Arihara (finger) is likely to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Arihara has been on the injured list since May 9 due to an issue with the middle finger of his throwing hand. The Rangers have not announced a replacement for Arihara, whose next turn is due Wednesday against the Yankees.
