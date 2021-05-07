Arihara (finger) completed a bullpen session Thursday with no issues and will start Saturday versus the Mariners.
The 28-year-old was pushed back from Wednesday's scheduled start after receiving an injection in his right middle finger earlier in the week, but he'll only end up having his outing pushed back a few days. Arihara has a 5.76 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through 25 innings this season, and he's surrendered 11 runs across his past two starts.
More News
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Bullpen pushed to Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Bullpen session on tap Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Testing finger Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Pushed off Wednesday's start•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Gets injection for sore finger•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Velocity down Friday•