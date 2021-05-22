Arihara will be shut down for at least 12 weeks following shoulder surgery and may miss the rest of the year, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

Arihara was on the injured list due to a finger issue, but the Rangers have since discovered a much more serious injury. He'll go under the knife soon to repair a shoulder aneurysm. The righty will be unable to throw until at least mid-August and will then have to build back up to full strength, leaving him with little time left in the season even if his recovery goes smoothly. Even a minor setback could mean his first MLB season is over after just seven starts.