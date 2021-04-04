Arihara gave up three runs on six hits and zero walks over five innings during Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Royals. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

The 28-year-old started with four scoreless frames in his MLB debut, though he was pulled after surrendering three runs during the fifth inning. Arihara exited in line for the victory, but Kansas City erupted for seven runs during the sixth inning. The right-hander lines up for his second start of the season Friday against the Padres.