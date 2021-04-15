Arihara (1-1) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out five across 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rays.

Arihara earned his first major-league win in a strong effort against the Rays. After punching out only two batters across his first two starts combined, Arihara showcased more swing-and-miss stuff by generating 12 whiffs on 85 total pitches. He's also showcased exceptional control of his pitches, walking only one batter across 14.2 frames this season while maintaining a 3.07 ERA. Arihara projects to take his next turn through the rotation Monday at the Angels.