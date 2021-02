Texas manager Chris Woodward expects Arihara to be part of the rotation in 2021, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Woodward sketched out his rotation Wednesday, noting Arihara, Mike Foltynewicz and Kyle Gibson are expected to be part of it. Beyond that, Kyle Cody, Dane Dunning and Jordan Lyles will be in the mix. The 28-year-old Arihara posted a 3.46 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 30 walks over 132.2 innings for Nippon of Japan Pacific League in 2020.