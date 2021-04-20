Arihara (2-1) yielded two hits and two walks over 5.2 shutout innings Monday, striking out six batters and earning a win over the Angels.

Arihara put a runner on base in each of the first two innings but quickly wiped them out with a double play both times. The only trouble he really created was in the sixth inning when he let two Angels get on base with two outs. He was removed and Brett Martin finished off the inning without letting a run come home. Arihara will carry a strong 2.21 ERA into Sunday's road start against the White Sox.