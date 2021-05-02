Arihara received an injection to address a sore right middle finger, an injury he picked up during his start in Friday's loss to the Red Sox, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The sore finger and an accompanying callus on the digit likely had an effect in the rookie submitting his worst start of the season, as Boston torched him for six runs on four hits -- all home runs -- and two walks over 2.2 innings. The Rangers are optimistic that Arihara will be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation Wednesday in Minnesota, but if the injection fails to have its desired effect in a timely fashion, he'll likely be moved to the 10-day injured list. Long reliever Hyeon-Jong Yang would presumably be the top candidate to make a spot start if Arihara isn't cleared to face the Twins, according to Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com.