Arihara (0-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Arihara replaced Spencer Howard (shoulder) in the rotation, but the former couldn't take advantage of an easy matchup Tuesday. Arihara allowed one run in each of the first three innings, with Sean Murphy taking him deep for a solo shot in the third. In 10 starts with the Rangers last year, Arihara had a 6.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 2.4 HR/9. He'll need to work on command and keeping the ball down to find more success in the majors this year. Should he stick in the rotation, the 30-year-old right-hander is projected for a road start in Minnesota this weekend.