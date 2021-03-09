Arihara allowed one run on two hits over three innings in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

Arihara felt better in control of his seven pitches in this outing that during his first when he have up three runs and five hits. The downside in this outing was the fielding behind him -- two first-inning errors by non-regulars (Charlie Culberson, Andy Ibanez) extended the inning and used up some of Arihara's pitch count. Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Arihara typically pitches to contact, using fewer pitches to get batters out, so he needs quality fielders behind him.