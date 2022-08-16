The Rangers will select Arihara's contract from Triple-A Round Rock and have him start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Arihara has appeared in 18 games (14 starts) this season at Round Rock, pitching to a 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 63:18 K:BB over 72 innings. The move has yet to be made official, as Texas still needs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster prior to Tuesday's contest to facilitate Arihara's promotion. Arihara will be stepping into the rotation spot that became open when Spencer Howard (shoulder) landed on the injured list last week.