Arihara will have his contract selected to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Arihara has appeared in 18 games so far in 2022 at Triple-A Round Rock (14 starts), working to a 4.88 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 63:18 K:BB over 72 innings. The move has yet to be made official, as Texas still needs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster prior to Tuesday's contest. With the Rangers seemingly out of contention for a playoff spot, the club will begin to evaluate some of its minor-league arms against big-league bats.