Arihara has reverted to the unpredictable style of pitching that made him successful in Japan, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He threw seven different pitches in Monday's win over the Angels, according to Statcast.

Arihara tried to establish the fastball during his first two starts, in which he went 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA. Since that didn't work, he went back to the style he used back in Japan, and the results over his two most recent starts have been far more impressive -- 11.1 scoreless innings with an 11:2 K:BB.