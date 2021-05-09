The Rangers placed Arihara on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a right middle finger injury, Sam Blum of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Arihara had experienced discomfort in the finger following his April 30 outing against the Red Sox, resulting in the Rangers skipping him for one turn through the rotation. The rookie demonstrated enough progress to gain clearance to start Saturday against the Mariners, but he wasn't in top form, as he was shelled for five runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. Manager Chris Woodward noted that Arihara disclosed following the poor start that the sore finger was still affecting him, so the Rangers will shut him down for the next week and a half with the hope that extended rest resolves the issue. Hyeon-Jong Yang, Kolby Allard and Wes Benjamin are the most likely candidates to step in as the Rangers' fifth starter while Arihara is on the shelf.