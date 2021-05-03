Arihara (finger) will be pushed back in the Rangers' pitching schedule after Hyeon-Jong Yang was awarded the start for Arihara's next turn in the rotation Wednesday against the Twins, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

While Arihara won't be available to pitch on his normal rest while he contends with a sore right middle finger, the Rangers aren't yet ruling out the right-hander from making a start later in the week. He recently received an injection in the finger, and the Rangers are hopeful Arihara will show enough improvement in the coming days to avoid a stint on the injured list. The rookie right-hander has been hit hard over his last two outings, failing to escape the third inning on both occasions while surrendering five home runs and six walks between the starts.