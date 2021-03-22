Arihara started five innings in a "B" game but failed to record three outs in four of them, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Arihara had all kinds of issues in the game that kicked off at 10 AM. He began by walking three and hitting one batter during a first inning in which he failed to get an out. The right-hander struggled to get a grip on the ball and was seen applying hand cream after the first inning to get a feel for the ball. "More than the ball slipping, I didn't like the way my body was moving today," he said through an interpreter. "I felt like my weight transformation had me diving forward too much and my arm speed couldn't get where I would like. I want to be able to perform, and today was frustrating." This was the second time this spring that Arihara has referred to having an issue gripping the ball.