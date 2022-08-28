Arihara (1-2) took the loss Sunday against Detroit, allowing six runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three in 3.1 innings.

Coming off his best start in the majors, Arihara was ineffective Sunday and allowed 11 of the 21 batters he faced to reach safely. Jeimer Candelario blasted a three-run shot in the second, Arihara walked in a run in the third and two more runners crossed home in the fourth. The 30-year-old has hit a batter in each of his three starts for Texas and has a 5.40 ERA and 1.67 WHIP through 15 innings. Should he continue in the rotation, his next start will likely be next weekend in Boston.