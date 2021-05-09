Arihara allowed five runs on six hits and walked three while striking out three over 3.2 innings of work in Saturday's victory over the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.
The 28-year-old now holds a 6.59 ERA and 1.53 WHIP on the year. His spot in the Rangers' rotation may be in jeopardy.
More News
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Cleared to start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Bullpen pushed to Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Bullpen session on tap Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Testing finger Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Pushed off Wednesday's start•
-
Rangers' Kohei Arihara: Gets injection for sore finger•