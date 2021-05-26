The Rangers transferred Arihara (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Arihara will be on the mend for at least three months after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder last week, so his move to the 60-day IL won't have any bearing on his recovery timetable. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Jason Martin, who was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

More News