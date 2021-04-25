Arihara (2-2) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks over two innings in a loss to the White Sox. He failed to record a strikeout.

Arihara needed 70 pitches (40 strikes) to labor through two innings in his worst of five starts this year. He had pitched 11.1 scoreless innings over his last two outings before Sunday's poor showing. The 28-year-old right-hander has a 4.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings overall. His next start is expected to be Friday versus the Red Sox.