Arihara (0-1) suffered his first loss of the season Friday against the Padres, as he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out a batter over four innings.

Arihara had a smooth first inning but ran into trouble thereafter, as he allowed two runs in the second and an additional one in the third off a pair of extra-base hits and a sacrifice fly. The 28-year-old has been capped at 73 pitches in each of his first two outings, meaning he typically won't go deep enough into the game to earn a win. The Rangers haven't necessarily given him much run support, as they were victims of the first no-hitter in Padres' history Friday night, but Arihara hasn't been very impressive either, giving up 11 hits and five earned runs in nine innings while striking out just two batters. He'll take the bump again versus the Rays on Wednesday.