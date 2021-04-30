The Rangers addresses a potential pitch-tipping situation with Arihara ahead of his scheduled start Friday against the Red Sox, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

In his last start against the White Sox on Sunday, Arihara allowed 10 baserunners in just two innings. Chicago batters laid off his splitter and changeup, which aroused suspicion among Texas coaches. "I did kind of see something there," manager Chris Woodward said. "[Co-pitching coach] Doug [Mathis] talked to him a little bit about it, just to make sure that we get ahead of it. I don't know if they had it or not, but it just looked kind of fishy to me."