Arihara has reverted to an unpredictable style of pitching that made him successful in Japan, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. He threw seven different pitches in Monday's win over the Angels, according to Statcast.

Arihara tried to establish the fastball during his first two starts, when he went 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA, but has reverted to throwing a variety of pitches. Using a style he was comfortable with in Japan, Arihara has had impressive results in his two most recent starts. The right-hander is 2-0 while striking out 11 over 11.1 scoreless innings.