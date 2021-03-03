Arihara allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings in Tuesday's spring game against the White Sox.

Arihara had a rough debut while running into trouble in each inning, leading to the second frame getting rolled by manager Chris Woodward with the bases loaded and Jose Abreu due up. The Rangers manager also ended the first inning early after the right-hander reached the 20-pitch limit and permitted a three-run home run to Andrew Vaughn. Through an interpreter, Arihara told Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News that he was unable to consistently locate many of his seven pitches. He also talked about a more slippery ball in MLB relative to the ball used in the Japanese league. Despite the pitcher's struggles, Woodward had a positive assessment of Arihara's outing.