Arihara (shoulder) will begin a throwing program in a few weeks.
The Rangers are estimating Arihara will be sidelined a minimum of 12 weeks, but the club is hoping he can pitch before the end of the season. Arihara underwent surgery Thursday to remove an aneurysm and repair the artery in his right shoulder.
