Allard yielded one run on two hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out three batters in the win over San Francisco. He did not factor in the decision.

Allard wasn't incredibly impressive or efficient Sunday -- he needed 75 pitches to complete four innings -- but he got the job done. The lone run he allowed came from an Evan Longoria sacrifice fly in the second inning. Assuming Allard keeps his spot in the Rangers rotation, he'll get a home start against the Angels on Saturday.