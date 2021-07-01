Allard (2-4) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

All of the damage against Allard came in the second inning. He allowed the first two batters to reach before Matt Chapman eventually scored on a sacrifice fly and Frank Schwindel launched a two-run homer to put the Rangers in an early 3-0 hole. Allard was unable to get any run support, which led to a second straight loss, as he was outdueled by Chris Bassitt despite posting his second quality start of the year. The 23-year-old has shown some potential this season with a 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB over 52 innings. He should make for a nice streaming option in a matchup against the Tigers early next week.