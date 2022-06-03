site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Back in majors
Allard was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Allard has not logged more than three innings in any of his big-league appearances this season, although he had been working as a starter at Triple-A. Look for him to work in long relief.
