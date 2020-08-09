Allard didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 2-0 win over the Angels, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

After David Fletcher greeted him with a leadoff double to begin the game, Allard settled in and retired 10 straight batters before issuing a free pass to Anthony Rendon in the fourth inning. The 22-year-old southpaw has been sharp since moving into the rotation, posting a 1.00 ERA and 9:3 K:BB through nine innings in his two starts, but Allard will face a tough task in his next outing Friday -- a road start in Coors Field.