Allard (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up six hits over 6.1 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high eight in a 4-0 victory over the White Sox.

Chicago hitters couldn't make any kind of hard contact against Allard, as all six hits he allowed were singles -- and three of them didn't even leave the infield. The rookie will take a 4.64 ERA and 23:8 K:BB through 21.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Mariners.