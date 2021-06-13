Allard (2-2) won Saturday's 12-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing no runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Allard delivered his best start of the season against a quality opponent in this one, only encountering trouble in the fourth when he loaded the bases with two outs but induced a Zach McKinstry ground out to neutralize the threat. The former first-round pick has now allowed four runs in 14 innings over his last three appearances, all starts, and owns an impressive 2.91 ERA.