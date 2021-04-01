The Rangers recalled Allard from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Allard initially appeared set to miss out on the Opening Day roster, but the Rangers elected to bring him back as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Texas plans to use rotation members Jordan Lyles and Dane Dunning as tandem starters for the first outings of the season Sunday in Kansas City and Tuesday versus Toronto, respectively, but Allard isn't expected to piggyback either pitcher. Instead, Taylor Hearn appears on track to follow Lyles, while Wes Benjamin will follow Dunning.