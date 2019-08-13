Allard is listed as the Rangers' probable pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

As anticipated, Allard will be granted a second turn through the rotation, despite working only 4.1 innings and giving up two runs on three hits and three walks in his Rangers debut in Milwaukee over the weekend. The 22-year-old lefty has lost some prospect cachet after once being one of the more heralded young pitchers in the Braves organization, but he'll have a longer leash to prove himself at the big-league level with Texas than would have been possible in Atlanta.