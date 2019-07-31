Allard is expected to get an audition in the Rangers' rotation this season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Allard was acquired from the Braves on Tuesday for reliever Chris Martin (back). He's started 39 times (222.1 innings) at Triple-A Gwinnett over the last two seasons, so a regular chance in MLB is the next step for the left-hander. "He's a young starter who already has significant experience at the upper levels," general manager Jon Daniels said. "His reputation as a competitor is well-known. We look forward to watching him compete as a Ranger." If the Rangers end up dealing Mike Minor, we could see Allard pitch for Texas as soon as next week.