Texas manager Chris Woodward said Allard could replace Wes Benjamin as the tandem starter paired with Jordan Lyles, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers optioned Benjamin on Saturday after he served as a tandem starter behind Lyles to open the season. Lyles has pitched into the sixth inning in two of three starts, so he's not far from being a traditional starter. It's unclear how much Allard would need to pitch when it's Lyles' turn -- Benjamin threw 5.2 innings over three tandem appearances. The left-handed Allard was barely used over the first 11 days of the season but has been perfect in two outings this past week, fanning eight over four innings.