Allard allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings Thursday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Allard entered the game to begin the fourth inning. He allowed a home run to the first batter he faced but then settled in until he allowed a two-run homer in his final frame of work. Allard has been used exclusively out of the bullpen this season, though he has recorded six or more outs in four of his seven appearances. He has a 5.06 ERA across 16 innings and has served up five home runs.