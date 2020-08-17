Allard (0-1) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four across three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rockies.

Allard struck out the side in the first inning and looked in command. However, things quickly took a turn for the worst in the second frame, as he allowed a three-run home run and subsequently allowed two more runs to cross the plate. Allard showed glimpses of promise, generating 10 swinging strikes in 65 pitches. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently projected to come Friday at Seattle.