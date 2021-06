Allard is joining the starting rotation and will start Saturday against the Rays, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 23-year-old replaces fellow southpaw Hyeon-jong Yang in the rotation after Yang recorded another short, unimpressive start May 30. Allard made a spot start May 27, yielding two runs (both on homers) in four innings. He struggled as a starter in 2020, posting an 8.80 ERA in eight outings.