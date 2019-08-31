Rangers' Kolby Allard: Falls short of quality start
Allard (3-0) struck out four and picked up the win in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Mariners, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings.
The rookie pounded the strike zone, firing 70 of his 99 pitches for strikes while coming up one out shy of his second straight quality start. Allard sports a 4.33 ERA and 27:9 K:BB through 27 innings since joining the Texas rotation and has only served up one home run, but his ability to keep the ball in the yard will be put to the test in his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Yankees.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....