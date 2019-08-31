Allard (3-0) struck out four and picked up the win in Friday's 6-3 victory over the Mariners, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings.

The rookie pounded the strike zone, firing 70 of his 99 pitches for strikes while coming up one out shy of his second straight quality start. Allard sports a 4.33 ERA and 27:9 K:BB through 27 innings since joining the Texas rotation and has only served up one home run, but his ability to keep the ball in the yard will be put to the test in his next outing Wednesday, on the road against the Yankees.