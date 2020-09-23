Allard allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Allard had a rough go of it as a starter as he attempted to fill the rotation slot of Corey Kluber (shoulder). He eventually moved to the bullpen after pitching to an 8.80 ERA over eight starts. In two relief outings, the left-hander has thrown three scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts. With the Rangers seemingly looking to reshape the roster, Allard will be in the mix for a rotation spot in 2021.