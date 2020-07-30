Allard will replace Corey Kluber (shoulder) in the Texas rotation and make his first start Sunday in San Francisco.

Due to off days Thursday and next Monday, the Rangers could have waited until Aug. 8 against the Angels to break in a new fifth starter to replace Kluber, but Allard will get the opportunity to join the rotation this weekend. While Allard draws a favorable matchup against a poor Giants offense at the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, his fantasy profile isn't an especially interesting one. At this stage of his career, Allard excels more at inducing weak contact than he does making bats miss, as evidenced by a meager 7.3 swinging-strike percentage through 53.1 career MLB innings.