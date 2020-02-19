Allard is scheduled to start the Rangers' Cactus League opener Friday versus the Royals, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will have some of their lesser-experienced rotation candidates make starts early in the spring schedule, with Allard set to be followed in the pitching order by Luke Farrell on Saturday and Joe Palumbo on Sunday. Allard received a late-season look in the Texas rotation and delivered an underwhelming 4.96 ERA across his nine starts in 2019, though he excelled at keeping the ball in the yard and limiting hard contact. Even so, Allard's odds of breaking camp as a member of the Rangers' staff don't appear favorable after the team added three established starting options in Corey Kluber, Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles over the winter.