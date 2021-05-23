Allard (1-0) picked up his first win of the season Saturday against Houston. He walked one and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Allard was the pitcher of record when the Rangers plated five runs in the seventh inning to grab the lead. He came on for Hunter Wood, who left the game with two outs in the sixth inning due to elbow tightness. This was the eighth straight appearance in which Allard threw multiple innings. He's been used as a piggyback reliever for starters that are, by design, not being asked to go deep into games and will continue in that same vein. The left-hander has experience as a starter and could work his way into the rotation at some point. Allard has a 3.15 ERA with 23 strikeouts and six walks over 20 innings.