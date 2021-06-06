Allard (1-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings as the Rangers fell 3-0 to the Rays. He struck out six.

The young southpaw put together a strong performance, tossing 48 of 79 pitches for strikes, but a lack of support stuck Allard with the loss after Tampa Bay jumped on him for two runs in the first inning. He likely did more than enough to stay in the rotation for now, and Allard will take a 3.41 ERA and 33:8 K:BB through 29 innings into his next outing.