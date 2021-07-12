Allard (2-6) allowed four runs on five hits while striking out three in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

Allard was taken deep four times in this one, with all four home runs going for solo blasts. The Athletics launched two off him in the second and then Matt Olson got to him twice more, once in the fourth and again in the sixth. It was the first time the 23-year-old left-hander has given up more than two homers in a game and just the second time he's given up more than three runs in an outing this season. Allard's record on the year doesn't reflect his overall performance, as he owns a 3.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB over 63.1 innings.