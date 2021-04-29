Allard allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

This was Allard's second straight time entering a game following starter Dane Dunning. The Rangers had been using Taylor Hearn as the left-handed complement to Dunning in what has been (and will continue to be) a tandem spot in the rotation. Allard has been a pleasant surprise thus far, allowing two earned runs, walking one and striking out 15 over 10 innings (five appearances). He was a minor-league starter and made 18 starts in the majors prior to 2021, so there could be an opportunity for Allard to enter the rotation at some point.