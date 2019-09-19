Allard (4-1) gave up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two through five innings to take the loss against the Astros on Wednesday.

A 2:4 K:BB does not jump off the page, but Allard fired four scoreless innings before giving up a two-run home run in his final frame. The 22-year-old has a 4.25 ERA with 32 strikeouts through eight starts this season. Allard is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Red Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington.