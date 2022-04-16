Allard (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits over 1.1 innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Angels.

Allard entered the game after Matt Bush and Albert Abreu. After tossing a scoreless fourth inning, things fell apart in the fifth. He started the inning with an out but then he coughed up five straight hits, including home runs by Kurt Suzuki, Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh. It was Allard's second appearance of the season after tossing a scoreless inning on April 12 against Colorado.