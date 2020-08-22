Allard (0-2) was charged with the loss against the Mariners on Friday, surrendering four runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out one and recording only two outs.

It was a disaster of an outing for Allard, who failed to escape the first inning. It took the southpaw 38 pitches to record two outs before he was finally replaced with Wes Benjamin. His performance was especially disappointing after allowing six runs in three innings against the Rockies his last time out. Allard now owns a forgettable 7.82 ERA and 1.82 WHIP and will look to rebound Wednesday against Oakland.